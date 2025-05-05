The Republican Budget Plan Could Kick Millions Off Medicaid

The only state that has currently implemented work requirements for Medicaid is Georgia, one of the few states that did not expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act. But Georgia’s program differs from other proposals in that it is tied to an expansion of eligibility: In order to enroll in Medicaid, a person must provide verification of work hours. Although only a few thousand people have enrolled in Medicaid since the program was implemented, it has not resulted in anyone losing their coverage. (The Government Accountability Office, a federal nonpartisan watchdog, is currently studying the effects of the Georgia program.)

A better case study for the implications of a national work requirement to Medicaid lies several hundred miles west of the Peach State. During the first Trump administration, Arkansas briefly implemented work and reporting requirements with the approval of the White House. During the roughly nine months that it was in place—and before it was halted by a federal judge—more than 18,000 people lost their Medicaid coverage. One 2019 survey found that many of the adults aged 30 through 49 who had lost their health benefits during that time experienced significant adverse effects, including problems paying off medical debts, inability to afford medication, and delaying medical care because of cost. Perhaps most critically, the implementation did not lead to gains in employment.

Despite efforts by the state government to inform Medicaid recipients of the new work and reporting requirements, many of the people affected had low awareness of the program. Other barriers included the bureaucratic red tape of filling out work-reporting paperwork each month. But Ben Sommers, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who co-authored the 2019 report, said in a briefing with reporters that Arkansas “actually did a lot of things right,” including its ultimately unsuccessful “aggressive outreach effort.”