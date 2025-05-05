President Trump has recently been erupting at Fox News over its new poll finding him with 55 percent disapproval. Trump described Fox’s pollster as “Trump hating” and demanded that the firm be “investigated.” Stephen Miller subsequently called for the pollster’s firing. Guess what: Fox News has gotten the message. As Trump’s poll numbers for other news organizations have steadily worsened, Fox personalities have begun going to great lengths to deny what the numbers clearly show. This highlights a problem that is trending toward a fiasco for MAGA: As Trump’s tariffs, his newly proposed deep budget cuts, and other policies take their toll on Trump voters and everyone else, his approval will slide further, forcing Fox News to deceive the network’s own viewers about what they themselves increasingly are experiencing from Trump’s presidency. We talked to Matt Gertz of Media Matters, who has been chronicling Fox’s poll denial. He explains what Trump’s anger at Fox means for the network, how Fox personalities are coping, and why all these dynamics will get much worse. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Rage at Fox News over Bad Poll Hints at Coming Fiasco for MAGA
As Trump’s worsening polls force Fox News personalities to deny what the numbers are clearly showing, a shrewd observer of right-wing media explains the deeper problem all this exposes for the MAGA movement.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images