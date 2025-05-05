Donald Trump’s Biggest, Dumbest Lie Is … Really Big and Really Dumb

There is, as you probably know, a running debate about Trump’s lies: Does he actually believe X, or does he know X isn’t true but just says it anyway? Usually, consensus tends toward the latter explanation. But on this one, one suspects that he’s actually ill-informed enough to believe it. Somebody told him about how under William McKinley, tariffs paid for everything, and he liked the sound of that, without stopping to think that the federal government of the 1890s needed very little money because it did virtually nothing (federal spending today as a percentage of GDP hovers somewhere around 20 percent; in the 1890s, it was more like 2 percent).

This brings us to a further wrinkle in this debate. Maybe Trump has no intention of replacing the whole $2.4 trillion. Maybe he and the Heritage Foundation and his Project 2025 operatives intend to shrink the government down to the size where a few hundred billion in revenue is plenty.

That would involve laying off the majority of the federal workforce and ending most of what the federal government does. The public already disapproves of what Elon Musk and DOGE are up to. Trying to take the government back to what it was in the 1890s would be an act of political suicide. Some red-hot ideologues of the right may want to do this, but I sincerely doubt Trump does. He probably doesn’t care that much, and he surely doesn’t want to see his approval rating hit a number that’s lower than the age of Bill Belichick’s girlfriend.