Trump’s Movie Tariffs Won’t Save Hollywood

The economic problem with Hollywood is management’s global search for cheap labor. “We are allowing California to become to the entertainment industry what Detroit has become to the auto industry,” Michael F. Miller Jr., a vice president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, told The New York Times last month. Miller estimated that in the last three years, film and television production lost 18,000 full-time jobs, most of them in California.

Using tariffs to force production back to the U.S. would be awkward because some foreign production by American studios has to occur overseas. That’s especially true of the “action and adventure” films that command about 60 percent of market share these days and often tell stories of international intrigue. The Mission: Impossible films, for instance, have been set in Prague, Dubai, Mumbai, Barcelona, and Helsetkopen, Norway, among other places.

On the other hand, a lot of studio production for the Mission: Impossible films is done at London’s Pinewood Studios, for no reason other than to save costs. Labor isn’t especially cheap in the United Kingdom; Pinewood is favored because the U.K. extends generous film subsidies for film production. Its government judges these sufficiently important that Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave a speech last December at Pinewood to tout them.