Trump Is Destroying the Data that Keeps the Country Running

Meanwhile, hundreds of NOAA employees have been let go as part of DOGE’s mass firing of probationary employees across agencies. The administration has outlined plans to slash the agency’s budget by 27 percent, imposing steep cuts to and even eliminating vital programs for ocean research, coastal management, and satellite networks. The office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research faces a 74 percent cut, per a leaked memo from the Office of Management and Budget. “If we don’t understand what’s happening and why it’s happening, you can’t be adapting, you can’t be resilient. You’re just going to suffer,” Don Wuebbles, an atmospheric scientist who sits on NOAA’s scientific advisory board, told ProPublica’s Abrahm Lustgarten. “We’re going to see huge impacts on infrastructure and lives lost in the U.S.”

As I reported in March, NOAA’s already sparsely staffed, generally little-known research arms are tasked with collecting data that helps prevent everything from ships crashing into one another to algal blooms poisoning local water supplies. These functions are crucial not just to public safety but to the private sector, as well; commercial fisherman and shipping vessels, for instance, rely on NOAA data in order to know which fish populations are safe to fish and how to avoid dangerous ice floes. The Coast Guard similarly uses real-time data collected from NOAA-maintained buoys in search-and-rescue operations.

Potentially at risk too are the reams of data collected by federal economists and statisticians that are necessary for financial and energy markets. In March, the Trump administration dismissed expert advisers to the Labor Department’s statistical bureau and the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. Experts have raised alarm bells in recent weeks about White House attempts to make it easier to fire federal officials. If economists at the Bureau of Labor Statistics could be fired at will, without the usual lengthy appeals process, they could be pressured by political appointees into manipulating BLS data on politically sensitive subjects like inflation, unemployment, productivity, and growth. Even without such meddling, sweeping personnel cuts might limit the BLS’s already strained ability to perform the labor-intensive nationwide surveys of companies and job-seekers that comprise their monthly reports on jobs and prices, which are hotly watched by investors and policymakers.