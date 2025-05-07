Trump’s Rants About Young Girls’ Dolls Just Got Weirder and Darker

But we should also look at Trump’s notion from the labor side. Even if Trump’s tariffs did spur a boom in domestic doll manufacturing, is that something we should want? As it turns out: not really. Many of the jobs this would create are bad ones. And even if it were possible for some fraction of manufacturing jobs along these lines to be decent ones, Trump’s own hostility to unions and government regulations would work against that goal.

Trump’s musings about young girls’ dolls are getting stranger. After floating the thought last week, Trump doubled down in a new interview with NBC News. “I don’t think a beautiful baby girl that’s 11 years old needs to have 30 dolls,” he said. “I think they can have three dolls or four dolls.”

“They don’t need to have 250 pencils,” Trump continued. “They can have five.” Wait, 11-year-olds are babies? And who wants 250 pencils, anyway?