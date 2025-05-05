Skip Navigation
Remember That Wild Photoshoot of Young Barron Trump and His Many Toys?

As Donald Trump preaches about buying kids fewer dolls, the internet has resurfaced photos of some of the toys Barron Trump grew up with.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump smile as she holds a baby Barron in her arms.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Barron Trump in 2007

“Abundance for me but not for thee” seems to be Donald Trump’s new motto.

The president’s argument that children should just have fewer dolls rattled the nation last week. Trump’s tariffs proposals—which were discovered and confirmed by the White House to be based on bad math—have sent markets tumbling and pushed the U.S. economy closer toward a recession. The boss of the biggest shipping port in the country told AFP News Agency that American consumers can expect “less choice and higher prices” once current inventory runs out, which he predicted would occur within the next five to seven weeks.

In the face of rising costs and a slowing job market, Trump’s solution is just as simple as it is un-American: Buy less.

“I don’t think a young lady, a 10-year-old girl, 9-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl, doesn’t need 37 dolls. She can be very happy with two or three or four or five,” Trump reiterated to reporters aboard Air Force One Sunday.

But Trump—whose net worth is estimated by Forbes to be $5.1 billion—wouldn’t know the first thing about living a modest lifestyle. His own children have been photographed in the lap of luxury, playing with lavish toys backdropped by the ornate interiors of his New York City penthouse, as the internet was quick to point out.

X screenshot Marlow Stern @MarlowNYC just some of barron trump’s toys… including a mini mercedes convertible (photos)

Some of Barron Trump’s childhood toys included a customized mini Mercedes convertible featuring a “BARRON” license plate, several life-size stuffed animals, and famously, a Louis Vuitton “soot-case” that reportedly now retails for nearly $10,000. They resided in an entire floor of Trump’s apartment, which Barron apparently had all to himself, Melania told Entertainment Tonight in 2010.

Other images of Trump’s brood include photos of Melania holding a baby Barron in front of golden doors, marble floors, and an elaborate pram.

Bluesky screenshot photo of Melania Trump holding a baby Barron amid all gold
Horrifying Report Showcases Dire Conditions in ICE Facilities

At least seven migrants have died in ICE custody since the start of Trump's second term.

tables and holding cells in a prison
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
An Orange County Jail that was also being used to house immigration detainees in 2017

President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have proved fatal for seven people who were detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, as part of the president’s massive deportation efforts.

Of the seven immigrants who have died in ICE custody over the past three months, the agency has only published reports on three of the deaths, which were all reviewed by the Spanish newspaper El Paīs.

According to the outlet, all three individuals arrived in detention in good condition, and saw their health rapidly decline.

Makysm Chernyak, a 44 year-old Ukrainian man, was arrested in January on assault charges and transferred to ICE detention in Miami where he was found to be totally healthy, with the exception of an elevated heart rate. For a week in mid-February he was in and out of the clinic, after reporting nasal congestion and a cough. On February 18, he was found vomiting and trembling in his cell, and while awaiting transfer to the hospital he suffered six seizures, and vomited blood. Doctors shortly discovered he’d had a hemorrhagic stroke and was determined to be brain dead. He was declared dead two days later.

Marie Blaise, a 44 year-old Haitian woman was detained on February 12 in the U.S. Virgin Islands when she tried to board a flight to North Carolina without a valid immigration visa. Another woman detained in Deerfield Beach detention center told the Miami Herald that Blaise began to complain of chest pains on April 25. She was given some pills and told to rest, but hours later she awoke screaming in pain. Later that night she was announced dead, and her cause of death is still under investigation, according to El Paīs.

Last week, Florida Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the only Haitian American member of Congress, slammed ICE over Blaise’s death. “Marie had been complaining about chest pain for hours,” she said on the House floor. “They gave her some pills and told her to go lie down. Unfortunately, Marie never woke up.”

ICE is required to report on all in-custody deaths within 90 days, but Cherfilus-McCormick called for a “full, independent investigation” into Blaise’s death. Chernyak and Blaise are two of three immigrants who died in detention in Florida. The other was Genry Ruiz Guillén, a 29-year-old Honduran detained at the Krome center in Florida who died on January 23. Others died in custody in Texas, Arizona, Puerto Rico, and Missouri.

In a statement, ICE insisted that it was providing proper care to detainees. “All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health screening and 24-hour emergency care at each detention facility,” it said.

A 2024 report from the American Civil Liberties Union found that 95 percent of deaths at ICE-operated facilities between 2017 and 2021 could have been prevented “if appropriate medical care had been provided.” In a whopping 88 percent of the deaths reviewed as part of the report, medical staff at the ICE detention centers had “made incorrect, inappropriate, or incomplete diagnoses.”

Cognitive Decline? Trump Spews a Word Salad to Explain Alcatraz Idea.

Obviously this is a well-conceived plan by a very stable genius.

Trump at the White House on Monday
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Trump at the White House on Monday

President Donald Trump just gave a completely incoherent explanation for his impromptu plan to reopen Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay.

“How will you use it? How did you come up with the idea?” a reporter asked the president on Monday.

“Well, I guess I was supposed to be a moviemaker. We’re talking—we started with the moviemaking, and it will end,” Trump replied. “It represents something very strong, very powerful, in terms of law and order. Our country needs law and order. Alcatraz is, I would say, the ultimate, right? Alcatraz, Sing Sing, and Alcatraz, the movies.

“But uh, it’s right now a museum, believe it or not. Lotta people go there. It housed the most violent criminals in the world, and nobody ever escaped. One person almost got there, but they, as you know the story, they found his clothing rather badly ripped up, and uh, it was a lot of shark bites, a lot of problems. Nobody’s ever escaped from Alcatraz, and just represented something strong having to do with law and order; we need law and order in this country.”

Trump said he hoped to “bring [Alcatraz] back in large form, add a lot.”

“It sort of represents something that’s both horrible and beautiful and strong and miserable, weak,” he added. “It’s got a lot of qualities that are interesting.”

Despite his surplus of adjectives, Trump’s response didn’t quite answer the question.

Some have suggested that Trump was inspired by Escape From Alcatraz, the 1979 film that aired on South Florida’s WLRN on Saturday night (Trump was staying in Palm Beach). Shortly after announcing plans to reopen Alcatraz, Trump also posted on Truth Social that he was planning to place tariffs on foreign-made movies.

This is certainly not the first time the president has had trouble answering questions. Just last week, when asked about his administration’s punitive measures against Harvard University, Trump began ranting about fictional riots of Trump supporters in Harlem.

“Take a Joke”: Trump Mocks Catholics Upset Over Image of Him as Pope

Trump insulted Catholics who were offended by the weird AI photo he shared of himself as the pope.

AI photo of Donald Trump as the pope.
White House account/X

The White House’s social media post on Friday night depicting Donald Trump as the pope was apparently “just a little fun,” according to the president.

“Actually, my wife thought it was cute,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to a seemingly AI-generated image in which he appears dressed in white papal attire. “Actually, I would not be able to be married, though. That wouldn’t be allowed. To the best of my knowledge, popes aren’t getting married. Not that we know of, no.”

Still, personally acknowledging that he and his wife witnessed and shared the bizarre and offensive image wasn’t enough to deem the image real.

“I think it’s the fake news media, you know,” Trump said. “They’re fakers.”

Trump also insisted that Catholics “loved it” and chalked up critiques of the stunt to the “fake news.” But that also appears to not be based in reality.

“There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President,” posted the official account for the New York State Catholic Conference on X. “We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi also had rough news for Trump, writing in Italian that the image “offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the global right enjoys being a clown.”

Even New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan—a supposed Trump ally, who was named a member of the White House’s Religious Liberty Commission Thursday—said that the picture “wasn’t good.”

When asked by a reporter if leveraging the official White House account to share “memes” was “diminishing” the value of the channel, Trump responded that the press should give him “a break.”

“Somebody did it in fun. It’s fine. Hate to have a little fun, don’t you?” poked Trump.

It’s not the first time the self-purported Christian has made light of the religion’s principles. As a way to line his pockets last year, the notorious scammer launched a $60 Bible co-promoted alongside “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood.

And in the midst of his bank fraud trial in 2024, the famed adulterer compared himself to Jesus, claiming that someone had sent him a note likening his legal comeuppance for decades of financial abuse to Christ’s persecution.

And just last week, Trump actually said he’d “like to be pope.”

“That would be my number one choice,” Trump told reporters.

Stephen Miller Unveils Totally Made-Up Definition of “Due Process”

The Trump adviser is trying to redefine the Constitution in order to carry out his extreme immigration agenda.

Stephen Miller points a finger while speaking behind the lectern in the White House press briefing room.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration continues to subvert the constitutional right to due process to justify its illegal, extrajudicial deportations.

“The right of ‘due process’ is to protect citizens from their government, not to protect foreign trespassers from removal,” wrote deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller on Monday morning. “Due process guarantees the rights of a criminal defendant facing prosecution, not an illegal alien facing deportation.”

This is not how the law works. The due process clause of the Fifth Amendment states:

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger. [emphasis added]

The clause has no specification for citizenship.

Miller’s claim has been widely rebuked.

“Stephen Miller is lying to you. The Supreme Court has emphasized for generations that EVERY person gets due process,” wrote American Immigration Council senior fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick. “Here’s none other than Antonin Scalia in 1993: ‘It is well established that the Fifth Amendment entitles aliens to due process of law in deportation proceedings.’”

“What is it about the phrase ‘no person’—as in ‘no person shall be … deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law’—that you seem to be unable to get into your thick, sociopathic skull?” asked George Conway.

“Shaughnessy v. U.S. (1953): ‘It is true that aliens who have once passed through our gates, even illegally, may be expelled only after proceedings conforming to traditional standards of fairness encompassed in due process of law,’” wrote The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake.

As Miller continues to contort the law to keep up his cruelty, Trump reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to authoritarianism when he responded to a simple question about being required to uphold the Constitution with an “I don’t know.”

CEO Makes Shocking Admission About Why He’s Buying Trump’s Meme Coin

It looks like $TRUMP is working exactly as the president intended.

Trump memecoin
Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has claimed he’s not paying attention to who buys his cryptocurrency coin—but companies are openly trying to use it to influence the administration’s policies.

Freight Technologies Inc., a North American shipping company, is buying up to $20 million of Trump’s meme coin, $TRUMP, in the hopes of influencing his tariff policy, HuffPost reports. Javier Selgas, the company’s CEO, said in a news release Wednesday that purchasing Trump’s digital token would be “an effective way to advocate for fair, balanced and free trade between Mexico and the U.S.”

During an interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Trump was directly asked whether he was profiting off his cryptocurrency, which he launched just days before his inauguration. “I haven’t even looked,” Trump claimed. “If I own stock in something, and I do a good job, and the market goes up, I guess I’m profiting.”

The official website asserts that while 80 percent of Trump’s meme coins, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, are held by Trump-linked entities, the tokens aren’t an “investment opportunity” but simply a means of showing support for the president. “GetTrumpMemes.com is not political,” it claims, “and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.”

But it seems not everyone got the memo—one company is apparently hoping to use the purchase of Trump’s meme coin to influence trade policy.

Freight Technologies told the Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing last week that it had entered an agreement to issue convertible notes up to $20 million, which will be earmarked exclusively for the purchase of Trump’s meme coin, $TRUMP. In his statement, Selgas, the CEO, referred to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s recent remark that “America First does not mean America alone.”

Trump has implemented a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, which would severely shrink shipping across America’s borders, hurting businesses like Freight Technologies.

Trump’s claim that he doesn’t pay attention to the cash generated by his corrupt crypto scheme seems particularly far-fetched considering that the White House announced last month that it intends to throw an “intimate private” dinner for the meme coin’s 220 top holders, according to Politico.

The meme coin’s official website launched a leaderboard to keep track of the biggest buyers, a list that was topped by Justin Sun, a Chinese billionaire who founded the crypto platform Tron and was sued by the SEC during the Biden administration. Sun apparently owns more than $1.2 million worth of Trump’s meme coins.

That’s not even the only crypto scheme the president’s family is running—and in which Sun is participating. Late last year, Sun also bought a whopping $75 million of $WLFI, the token for World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance platform majority-owned by a Trump business entity. A few months after Sun shelled out for $WLFI, the SEC asked a federal judge to halt his case.

Israel Set to Take Over All of Gaza After Trump’s Middle East Visit

Israel is planning to seize Gaza and occupy it indefinitely. The takeover will reportedly begin after Trump visits the region.

Benjamin Netanyahu leans over and covers his mouth as he says something to Donald Trump, as he leans in to listen. Both sit in the Oval Office of the White House.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to Donald Trump during a meeting in the White House on April 7, 2025.

Israel has approved plans to completely seize the Gaza strip and install soldiers there indefinitely. This is yet another clear and obvious human rights violation that aligns with Israel’s greater plan to ethnically cleanse the Gaza strip.

Palestinians will be forcibly moved to Gaza’s south under the plan, which Israel’s ministers voted to approve on Monday morning. Israel will also take control of how food and supplies are distributed to the roughly two million people in Gaza. Israel will shut down hundreds of community kitchens and food depots across the region and instead install its own distribution centers run by a private security company. Israel has blocked all food from coming into Gaza for eight weeks, purposely starving civilians.

Israel also plans to insert Gazans into a facial recognition software to dole out food from its distribution centers. This plan will begin after Trump visits the Middle East next week.

Both the United Nations and the European Union have come out against the plan, opposing anything that would result in Israel taking full control of Gaza, an EU spokesperson told the Associated Press. Israel controls about 50 percent of Gaza at the moment.

MTG Warns Republicans Will Suffer Crushing Election Loss at This Rate

“It’s the Republicans that are the problem,” said GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a congressioanl hearing and raises her eyebrows as if in surprise.
Al Drago/Getty Images

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene believes that Republicans in Congress are on track to lose the midterms—because they’re not adhering strictly enough to the MAGA agenda.

The Jewish space lasers conspiracy theorist told Steve Bannon Monday that she would advise Donald Trump to “stick with the agenda and ignore the people here in Washington that are trying to get you to do something different.”

“Here’s the issue. We’re not going to get it done in two years,” Greene said on the former Trump adviser’s podcast, War Room, referring to Trump’s agenda.

“It’s the Republicans that are the problem, Steve,” she said.

“Stick to the program! Deliver the campaign promises we made!” Greene continued, “and understand that the way to win the midterms is by the House and the Senate delivering the campaign promises because Trump’s not on that, he’s not on the ballot in 2026.”

Bannon, in turn, lamented that conservatives in both chambers weren’t completely on board with Trump’s plan.

“The Hill newspapers will say that Republicans are on board, but you’re up there,” Bannon said, gesturing toward Greene. “But you’re up there; you know they’re not on board.”

And Greene agreed, blaming her party’s draining popularity on vaccine conspiracies and tip taxes.

“I’m telling you. If you ignore the parents that are furious over Covid vaccines being on their childhood vaccine schedule, you’re gonna lose the midterms,” Greene argued. “If you ignore the campaign promises of no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security, you’re going to lose the midterms.”

“If you ignore the executive orders, the American people are like, yes, applauding for every single day, we’re going to lose the midterms,” she said.

Greene further explained that, from her perspective, Republicans will have little to campaign on other than preventing another Trump impeachment by a potentially Democrat-controlled Congress.

“If we’re campaigning in 2026 on, you have to vote for Republicans because the Democrats are going to impeach Trump, the American people are gonna go, we don’t care, we’ve seen that TV show before,” she said.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, has been turned off by the Trump administration’s aggressive proposals for gutting Medicaid, roller-coaster tariff announcements that have whipped the economy and shoved the U.S. closer to a recession, and unsuccessful talks to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Last week, an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found that Trump’s approval rating had plummeted to 39 percent—a 6 percent drop from February—marking the lowest first-100-day rating of a president since modern polling began roughly 80 years ago.

Trump’s Promise to Pay Undocumented Immigrants to Leave Is a Trap

As with every “deal” the president offers, there’s a huge catch.

Kristi Noem, the Homeland Security secretary, at the White House
Al Drago for The Washington Post/Getty Images
Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary, at the White House last month

Donald Trump’s administration is trying to trick immigrants into self-deporting by offering them $1,000—but it’s just another scam.  

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that any undocumented immigrant who uses the CBP Home app to self-deport would “receive a stipend of $1,000, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app.” 

DHS attempted to paint self-deportation as a “dignified” way to avoid being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and claimed that it “may help preserve the option for an illegal alien to re-enter the United States legally in the future.”

But Aaron Reichlin-Melchick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, wasn’t the least bit convinced by the government’s claim that those who self-deport would ever be welcomed back to the U.S. 

He wrote in a post on X Monday that the government’s offer was an “outright LIE that will trap people into WORSE outcomes for them than if they stayed and fought a case in immigration court.” Having a deportation order would make it harder to return, and the DHS’s offer would “sabotage” immigration cases, he added

Reichlin-Melchick also wrote that there was reason to doubt that DHS even had the authority to offer financial assistance to immigrants who chose to self-deport. “No law directly authorizes DHS to pay plane tickets and offer reimbursements to people leaving the country,” he noted. 

The only legal authority that allowed for the government to deport immigrants “desirous of being so removed” also included a “near-total ban on reentry,” Reichlin-Melchick wrote in another post.

“Any alien so removed shall be ineligible to apply for or receive a visa or other documentation for readmission, or to apply for admission to the United States except with the prior approval of the Attorney General,” states U.S. Code Title 8 Section 1260

In recent weeks, in an effort to encourage self-deportation, DHS has sent notices telling undocumented immigrants that their parole status has been revoked—but reporters discovered that some of these emails wound up in the inboxes of immigration attorneys, forcing DHS to acknowledge its sloppy mistake. 

Trump Whines About Kids Having Too Many Pencils In Wild Tariffs Rant

Trump is once again saying that kids don’t deserve a lot of toys (or pencils, apparently).

Donald Trump sits at a conference table speaking to his Cabinet. In front of each person is a red MAGA cap.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump continues to insist that America’s children deserve less.

“I don’t think a beautiful baby girl that’s 11 years old needs to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls,” the president said when asked about the prices of goods rising due to his unprecedented tariffs on Chinese imports. “They don’t need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.”

“A young lady, a 10-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl, doesn’t need 37 dolls,” he continued. “She can be very happy with three or four or five.… Let’s not waste a lot of time on a stupid question.”

The president said something similarly tone deaf less than a week ago.

“[China] made a trillion dollars with Biden, a trillion dollars, even a trillion and one with Biden, selling us stuff,” Trump said, referring to the gargantuan Chinese import market in the United States. “Much of it, we don’t need. Ya know, somebody said, ‘Oh the shelves are gonna be open.’ Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.”

This is all part of a tariff normalization campaign from the Trump administration, as they dismiss the legitimate fears that ordinary people have about costs for common goods rising. These asinine comments about pencils and dolls are well beside the point.

