Forget Fertility Rates—Here’s What a Baby Bonus Would Mean for Poverty

“What it’s intended to do is to get families who want a baby more of a reason they feel they can sustain the risk,” said Sargeant. “Having a baby is always opting into uncertainty, and the goal is to make it feel like you’re a little more stable to handle the tougher end of the spectrum of what could happen.”

Child-rearing in the United States is expensive, from the price of a hospital childbirth to increasingly high childcare costs. Moreover, unlike other developed countries, the United States does not have a paid family leave program. The expenses continue to add up through childhood: One recent study found that raising a child through age 18 costs parents roughly $300,000. A one-time payment of $5,000, of the sort that Trump proposed on the campaign trail, is not sufficient to single-handedly alleviate the economic shocks of childbearing.

However, this kind of grant could still be a significant boost for new parents at a particularly vulnerable period. One recent study found that poverty rates increase by roughly one-third in the first month of childhood, a trend particularly affecting Black, Latina, and first-time mothers. Poverty in early childhood can have significant negative consequences, as poor children may have lower cognitive development, as well as worse health and educational outcomes, than their higher-income peers.