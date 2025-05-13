The Trump Administration’s Reckless Policies Will Kill Children

Last week, Trump also fired the three Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is charged with organizing recalls of unsafe products. While its mandate covers products for Americans of all ages, the CPSC’s impact is most acutely felt in child-related products. The Trump administration eventually hopes to dismantle it altogether by absorbing it into Kennedy’s HHS. This campaign is hardly new: I wrote last year about efforts by the conservative legal establishment to defang the commission on behalf of companies that are frustrated by efforts to prevent them from selling unsafe products to American customers. But it is still striking given the agency’s cost-to-payoff ratio and uncontroversial nature.

Trump administration officials do not generally describe these moves as if their goal is to increase childhood mortality. (Kennedy appears to be an exception.) They typically justify them as part of an effort to alleviate regulatory burdens on businesses, to reduce government costs, or to otherwise shrink the federal workforce. The net effect of these policy changes, however, is to make this country a more dangerous place for Americans to give birth and grow up.

Is that at odds with Trumpworld’s embrace of pronatalism? Perhaps not. Taken at face value, the term pronatalism simply means to be in favor of births and children. (Antinatalism, a fringe movement that supports human extinction on philosophical grounds, is its counterpart.) I would venture to guess that being pronatalist in that sense describes the overwhelming majority of Americans, even those who do not have or do not plan to have kids of their own. My child-free friends were all happy for me when I had a kid recently, for example.