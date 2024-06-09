The Right’s Truly Incredible Argument for Weakening Consumer Safety

In 2021, the CPSC issued a new rule that sought to remove unsafe baby sleep products from the American market. It ordered a recall of popular loungers like the Dockatot Deluxe because they did not meet the new standards, noting that multiple infant deaths had been associated with them. One of the products that violated the new rule was the Leachco Podster. Its pillow-like design is both its major selling point and its biggest problem, according to the CPSC. The softness and low sides “can cause airflow obstruction if an infant rolls, moves, or is placed in a position where the infant’s nose or mouth are obstructed by the Podsters.”

While Leachco recommends against allowing babies to sleep in the Podster, the agency found multiple instances where babies had suffocated in them and noted that it takes “actual consumer use” into consideration. Most companies voluntarily recall their products when they are found to be unsafe by the CPSC. Leachco did not. The Oklahoma-based company instead filed a lawsuit in 2022 to block the CPSC’s enforcement efforts, arguing that the agency’s structure violated the Constitution’s separation of powers, and continue marketing the product.

“Jamie and Clyde [Leach] see Leachco as their story of the American way: work hard, innovate, and never give up,” they said in their complaint. “They have always modeled these virtues for their children and hope their kids can carry on in the business one day. The Commission’s baseless allegations and arbitrary administrative proceeding threaten everything the Leaches have worked so hard for.” Supporting their lawsuit is the Pacific Legal Foundation, a prominent right-wing legal organization.