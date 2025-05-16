New York Democrats Are Sabotaging Their Biggest Policy Success

Yes, we’re living through an urgent constitutional crisis, and there are many priorities far greater in scale than congestion pricing. But this fight is emblematic of a much larger failure: the Democratic Party’s allergy to defending its own governing vision—especially in places where it already holds power. And that meekness makes it harder to build the kind of broad, durable anti-Trump coalition we need.



Because it’s not just congestion pricing. In deep-blue cities across the country—where there’s no Republican obstruction to blame—Democratic politicians are often doing far more to entrench the status quo than to fight for the transformative change so many Americans desperately desire. While you’ll often find very little progress on the things that most immediately affect people’s lives—housing costs, transit access, clean, livable neighborhoods—you will find an extensive record of elected Democrats organizing to stop housing construction, prioritizing cars over vibrant open spaces, and shelving infrastructure projects.



As much as Democrats talk about affordability and climate and equity, they too often defer to Nimbys and hedge their language when it comes time to act, all while hoping no one notices. And when they do use their hard-won power to deliver on a big promise, they seem to be content ceding the ground to our opponents, afraid to defend policies that are achieving exactly what we set out to achieve. Congestion pricing may be the most recent example of this phenomenon, but those with longer memories will recall that in the wake of enacting the Affordable Care Act, national Democrats treated their own achievement with an alarming skittishness, as if it were policy poison.

