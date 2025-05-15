How Trump’s “Emergency” Powers Could Become Permanent

Presidents have taken advantage of this: Ronald Reagan used the NEA six times during his eight years in office, including to impose sanctions on apartheid South Africa. Bill Clinton used it a whopping 18 times to do things like stop Iran from enriching uranium and thwart Middle Eastern terrorism. George W. Bush declared an emergency 14 times, in every instance against specific foreign entities related to terrorism or antidemocratic efforts in nations like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Lebanon. Barack Obama acted similarly, and so did Trump, predominantly, in his first administration, with the exception of his use of it to bypass Congress in the construction of a Southern border wall. Joe Biden was accused of taking emergency powers too far, as well, when he tried to apply them to his plan for student loan debt relief in the wake of Covid, but beyond that he used this congressionally granted authority in typical ways: to address actual and identifiable threats.

Since retaking office, Trump has declared eight national emergencies in just a few short months. He’s used the NEA to militarize the Southern border against “invasion” and to enact tariffs against the entire world. He declared a national energy emergency, even though no such emergency exists, so that he can push through more fossil fuel permits.

All of these “emergencies” under the NEA come in addition to Trump’s invocation of the arcane 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which the administration has used to violate the due process rights of undocumented immigrants and sentence them to a lifetime of detention in El Salvador. Elon Musk’s DOGE farce claimed the necessity to act with similar impulsiveness and disregard for workers’ rights in its chain-saw approach to cutting government: We need to move fast and break things because, Musk has asserted, the “waste” is extraordinary and the threat imminent.