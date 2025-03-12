The Worst Thing About Mahmoud Khalil’s Detention Is That It’s Legal

For all the acute and persistent faults of the criminal justice system, what many are coming to find out now is that it is a paragon of due process and transparency compared to the immigration system. Whenever this case actually makes its way to immigration court, I imagine a lot of people will be shocked to learn that these court records are not publicly available anywhere, either electronically or in person, that the courtrooms are tiny (I’ve had a tough time cramming my class of 12 people into a courtroom for observation), and that there are no recordings and certainly no cameras allowed. I’ve had to fight with ICE to let me into immigration courtrooms that are presumptively open to the public, where I’ve watched all manner of quasi-judicial follies, such as ICE agents failing to actually bring up detainees with scheduled court dates (oops!), and at least a dozen or more hearings in a row in which proceedings pass by without any of the nominal respondents having a lawyer. The fact that Khalil is being represented at all makes him better protected than most of those who endure this grisly process.

All of this—the open-ended detention without any judicial sign-off, the ability to credibly threaten a green card without any underlying criminal charges, the private detention—is the culmination of a punitive and national security state approach to immigration that gained steam through the 1990s. Its seeds were planted in the latter part of the Reagan era, grew under the disastrous 1996 expansion of enforcement and deportation under Clinton, and were further supercharged after the September 11 attacks. In the aftermath, immigration functions were stripped from the nominally independent Department of Justice and put under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security, thus consolidating power under the executive.

That the Trump administration can use these tools to maximum effect toward its autocratic ends is only possible because the tools were created and maintained by successive legislatures and presidential administrations, which saw them as perhaps unsavory but useful powers to hold over the least legally protected class in American jurisprudence, the noncitizen. While much of the consternation around this particular case centers on the presumption that Khalil’s detention was plainly illegal, the most concerning part about this saga is that it’s not.