JD Vance’s Surprise Admission About Trump, Medicaid Boomerangs on Him

Back in 2017, when House Republicans were feverishly trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act during Trump’s first term, Vance repeatedly criticized the effort’s Medicaid cuts, castigating them as a serious betrayal of Trump voters—and, importantly, of the supposed working-class populism underlying Trump’s support. Trump voters, Vance said then, backed him because unlike other Republicans, he “wasn’t saying I’m going to take away … your Medicaid.”

This matters not just because it badly undercuts the current GOP push to slash Medicaid. It also sheds new light on Vance’s evolution as a public figure and the sordid compromises he’s made to rise to the pinnacle of MAGA politics.

The House GOP is currently hashing out the “big, beautiful bill” embodying Trump’s agenda, and it would impose work requirements and other bureaucratic hurdles on Medicaid recipients. That would result in at least seven million fewer people on the program, many from the ranks of the working poor, and many in red states.