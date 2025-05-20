The GOP’s Budget Hawks Will Bankrupt the Country

The man’s either a fool or a liar. Undocumented immigrants are ineligible to enroll in Medicaid. Meanwhile: What “system”? There is none. Medicare, the health care program for people aged 65 and over, is funded through a dedicated payroll tax, but there’s no payroll tax for Medicaid; that’s funded by general revenues from the federal government and state governments. And, oh, I almost forgot: The problem of Medicaid recipients not working doesn’t exist. Among able-bodied Medicaid recipients under 65, 64 percent work full- or part-time, and those who don’t typically attend school, have a disability that prevents them from working, or are providing care to a family member in lieu of employment.

A question perhaps for another day: Why should we even care whether people who require medical treatment demonstrate moral fitness? We don’t deny health care to serial killers serving life sentences in prison.

The cuts to Medicaid that Norman says don’t exist consist largely of those same work requirements Norman says he’s for. Norman and his other Freedom Caucus compatriots want these to take effect sooner, and House Speaker Mike Johnson is working to do that. The work requirements throw sufficient sand into the gears that some proportion of beneficiaries will say the hell with it, even if they have jobs. (Private health insurers play a similar game; artificial intelligence turns out to be a fabulous tool for generating inaccurate claim denials.) The Congressional Budget Office has shown that work requirements don’t increase employment among Medicaid recipients. They just reduce enrollment—which is all that the proponents of cuts really want.