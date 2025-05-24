The Texas Judge Race That Republicans Are Suddenly Eyeing

One county insider, who requested anonymity to speak to The New Republic, says that Hobbs’ involvement in Dutt’s campaign signals that Republicans are “tired of [the] Mattress Mack amateur shit, and they’re coming for the seat.” Republicans also sense weakness in Hidalgo’s camp: Despite the strong Democratic majority, her fights among members of the Commissioner’s Court have become more frequent. Hidalgo’s side lost a recent budget vote 3-2, plunging the county deeper into a major deficit in order to increase pay in the Sheriff’s Department. Annise Parker, a well-connected fellow Democrat and former Houston mayor in the late 2000s, is expected to enter the race soon. In December, Houston’s current blue dog mayor John Whitmire even suggested she wouldn’t pursue a third term, which she flatly denied.

“Right now, county and city leaders are mortgaging our future to pay for raises for cops,” another county insider said, referring to the budget vote and a recent deal between Houston’s mayor and the police, which will increase officer pay by a whopping 36.5 percent. “Despite her many failings, Lina [Hidalgo] is the one local leader who has been willing to call out corruption and cronyism, and that has earned her a lot of enemies on both sides of the aisle.... Lina has been a nightmare, but honestly man, everyone is a nightmare here right now. The failure of leadership is astonishing.”

Hobbs has previously worked with the Ted Cruz Victory Fund and, per The New York Times, took over “nearly every aspect” of Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign, setting tens of millions of dollars on fire. One might ask why, then, he’s concerning himself with a tiny candidate lacking immediate name recognition even locally. The answer may be in the name of his old Super PAC — Future Coalition. Why could that be? Consider this Houston race a dress rehearsal. The 2024 results showed significant inroads for Republicans among people of color. Harris County is the most ethnically diverse city in Texas, making for the perfect petri dish to test out messaging and, if all goes according to plan, taking it national. Dutt may not prevail in this election, but this may be the proving ground for the next spate of Republican campaign messaging.