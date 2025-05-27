Trump Talks “Trophy Wives” But Biden’s Autopen Is the New “Her Emails”

You won’t believe this—or actually, perhaps you will—but now the Republicans are investigating the autopen. The House Oversight Committee, led by that sea-green incorruptible James Comer, is preparing to subpoena some top Biden administration officials to get to the bottom of this “scandal,” which Donald Trump has been braying about for months.

Comer, you’ll recall, had spent $20 million taxpayer dollars investigating the “Biden Crime Family” by last summer and turned up nothing, which naturally never stopped him from going on Fox News to announce that a new devastating revelation was just around the corner. Remember the name Devon Archer? He was a Hunter Biden business associate who testified before the committee behind closed doors. He told the committee he knew of no bribery allegations involving Joe or Hunter Biden and would be shocked if such stories were true. Comer immediately went on Hannity to say: “Every day this bribery scandal becomes more credible.” And by the way—the Biden Crime Family investigation is ongoing!