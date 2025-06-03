The Conservative Intellectual Who Laid the Groundwork for Trump

But it was Buckley who went on to attain unparalleled heights of public visibility. The year God and Man at Yale became a bestseller (thanks in part to a publicity blitz bankrolled by his father), Crain’s Red-hunting publication was castigated by a congressional committee as redolent of the “book burning orgies” of Nazi Germany; it folded soon after. While Buckley didn’t fully avoid charges of fascism—“the methods he proposes for his alma mater are precisely those employed in Germany, Italy, and Russia” was The New Republic’s assessment—the book’s Latinate prose helped insulate him from the accusation that, to borrow a phrase thrown at a later right-wing polemicist, his work might have sounded better in the original German. His winsome tone—“not one of wild attack,” Tanenhaus writes, “but of ironic, even amused forbearance”—set him apart from the “heated exaggeration, suspiciousness, and conspiratorial fantasy” that Richard Hofstadter would diagnose as the “paranoid style” in American politics. His was a stylish voice, to be taken seriously, even if, in substance, little separated Buckley’s arguments from those emanating from the febrile grassroots. In some ways, he went further than they did.

Willmoore Kendall believed there were two founding moments of postwar conservatism. The first was the publication of God and Man at Yale. The second was McCarthyism. Buckley might seem an unlikely advocate for the latter, a movement the moderate conservative writer Peter Viereck once described as “the revenge of the noses that for twenty years of fancy parties were pressed against the outside window pane.” (Buckley’s wife, Pat, a Canadian heiress whom he married in 1950, later became one of the most famous high-society hostesses in New York; the couple were a frequent item in the gossip pages.) Yet Tanenhaus describes Buckley as McCarthy’s “tireless champion, defending him on every platform and in every forum he could find,” most notably in McCarthy and His Enemies, published in 1954 and co-authored with Buckley’s brother-in-law and former Yale debate partner, Brent Bozell. The effete, eminently clubbable Yale alum had acquired a populist flair for flouting what he derisively called “the Racquet and Lawn Club rules for dealing with the Communists in our midst.” (When he spoke those words, Tanenhaus notes wryly, Buckley was wearing his own Racquet Club tie.)

In 1955, with the peak of McCarthyism having passed, Buckley assembled an eclectic group of ex-Communists, libertarians, traditionalists, and Catholics to found National Review, a publication for “radical conservatives.” What kind of magazine would it be? And given its indelible association with Buckley, who held a voting majority of stock ownership, what kind of public figure would he become? In its mission statement, Buckley distanced the magazine from the “irresponsible” right, though he declined to name any names. In a letter quoted in John Judis’s 1988 biography of Buckley, he responded to an early complaint that the magazine was too highbrow to be effective by explaining that he wanted to “abjure the popular and cliché-ridden appeal to the ‘grassroots’” and to target “opinion makers.”