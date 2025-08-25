Trump Pulls From Dictator Playbook and Hangs Giant Banner of His Face

On the same day that Donald Trump said many Americans yearn for a dictatorship, his administration took a page from the book of dictators everywhere and unfurled a giant banner of the president’s face on the facade of the Department of Labor.

The banner, which features Trump’s steely second inaugural portrait, as well as the logo for Trump’s America 250 programming and the motto “American Workers First,” currently drapes over the windows of three stories of the building, according to photos posted online. Beside it are an American flag and a portrait of Theodore Roosevelt with the same text.