Trump’s War With Leonard Leo Could Expose a Conservative Legal Scam

At the same time, Trump’s nomination for president that year had created fractures within the Republican Party and raised the possibility that Hillary Clinton would win a four-year term as president—a nightmare scenario for a GOP that had spent the previous three decades treating her as some sort of demonic figure. Though some Republican senators suggested they would maintain the blockade if she won, others were less certain.

At the time, Trump had about as much interest in legal conservative theories as he did in medieval Bulgarian poetry. Conservative legal elites feared that he would choose his own slate of judicial nominees instead of the ones that they had been grooming for a generation. The two camps reconciled after Trump released a short list of Supreme Court nominees that September that he would choose from to replace Scalia if elected. The short list included some of the most prominent conservative jurists at the time; it gave former adversaries like Texas Senator Ted Cruz a rationale to openly endorse him.

After he won and took office, Trump relied on those same conservative legal elites to shape his overall judicial nominee strategy, fulfilling his side of the implicit bargain. “I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real ‘sleazebag’ named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions,” Trump explained in his recent post. “He openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices of the United States Supreme Court—I hope that is not so, and don’t believe it is! In any event, Leo left The Federalist Society to do his own ‘thing.’”