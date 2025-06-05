Trump Turns Sharply on Musk as Harsh New Data Wrecks Case for GOP Bill | The New Republic
PODCAST

Trump Turns Sharply on Musk as Harsh New Data Wrecks Case for GOP Bill

As the Trump-Musk rift grows and a new Congressional Budget Office analysis pulverizes the GOP budget bill, a progressive polling analyst explains why this saga could break through to the public in a big way.

Elon Musk shrugs while standing next to Donald Trump, who sits at his desk in the Oval Office
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Elon Musk and President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on May 30, 2025.

President Donald Trump appears to have finally turned on Elon Musk over his scalding criticism of the “big, beautiful bill.” At a presser, House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed that Trump told him he’s displeased with Musk, which almost certainly wouldn’t have happened unless Trump authorized it, confirming Trump’s anger at Musk is serious. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office just released brutal numbers showing that the House GOP bill will add even more to the deficit and kick many more people off health coverage than previously thought. We talked to Danielle Deiseroth, executive director of Data for Progress, which just released interesting new polling on the GOP bill. She explains why the bill could grow more toxic with the public, why the Trump-Musk rift and CBO score could help penetrate with voters, and why Democrats should act as if this is a debate they can win. Listen to this episode here.

