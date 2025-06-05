PODCAST

Trump Turns Sharply on Musk as Harsh New Data Wrecks Case for GOP Bill As the Trump-Musk rift grows and a new Congressional Budget Office analysis pulverizes the GOP budget bill, a progressive polling analyst explains why this saga could break through to the public in a big way.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on May 30, 2025.