President Donald Trump appears to have finally turned on Elon Musk over his scalding criticism of the “big, beautiful bill.” At a presser, House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed that Trump told him he’s displeased with Musk, which almost certainly wouldn’t have happened unless Trump authorized it, confirming Trump’s anger at Musk is serious. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office just released brutal numbers showing that the House GOP bill will add even more to the deficit and kick many more people off health coverage than previously thought. We talked to Danielle Deiseroth, executive director of Data for Progress, which just released interesting new polling on the GOP bill. She explains why the bill could grow more toxic with the public, why the Trump-Musk rift and CBO score could help penetrate with voters, and why Democrats should act as if this is a debate they can win. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Turns Sharply on Musk as Harsh New Data Wrecks Case for GOP Bill
As the Trump-Musk rift grows and a new Congressional Budget Office analysis pulverizes the GOP budget bill, a progressive polling analyst explains why this saga could break through to the public in a big way.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Elon Musk and President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on May 30, 2025.