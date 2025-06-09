Why Is Elon Musk Tweeting About Me at 3 A.M.?

Donald Trump and the Republicans want to make this worse. By creating even more hoops for Americans to jump through just to get care that is often lackluster, by demonizing the poor, and by insisting health care is something you must earn, this administration is bragging about its own inhumanity. When I said, “Every person in the world deserves health care,” Jennings couldn’t fathom that idea. His first instinct was to blurt out, “Even illegals?”

The answer is yes. If you are a person, you deserve health care, no matter where you are or who you are. No one deserves to die because they can’t afford insulin or because they’re too scared of bankruptcy to seek medical attention. If you show up at my doorstep starving or injured, I am not going to ask for papers before I help you.

Conservatives struggle with this idea. Elon Musk seems to think this idea and my comments are “suicidal empathy.” Illinois Republicans were so incensed that my campaign office stocks food, clothes, and other resources for whoever needs them that they thought I was somehow breaking the law.