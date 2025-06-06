Trump’s Odious New Demand of the Civil Service: Loyalty Oaths

Now loyalty oaths are back; the Trump White House is imposing them on already-beleaguered civil servants. Only this time Trump is violating the Hatch Act by demanding that they be partisan, and by requiring that employees be loyal not to the United States but to Donald Trump. The 47th president has achieved the impossible. He’s making Truman’s loyalty program look good.

To apply for a civil service job, you click onto this website. The Office of Management and Budget, for example, is looking for an economist. (It could use one!) The job pays in the range of $120,579 to $156,755, and an undergraduate degree in economics or its rough equivalent appears to be a minimal requirement. Your education must be at an accrediting institution recognized by the Education Department, which as of Wednesday looks like a problem for a Columbia PhD, and may soon be a problem for a Harvard PhD.

Our prospective OMB economist has to fill out this questionnaire. The questions are fairly anodyne and have to do with reasonable-sounding job requirements. Are you able to analyze “economic resource allocations, structure, and the behavior of specific sectors”? Do you have experience presenting research and analysis to senior officials? Are you competent to review congressional testimony to be given by your boss?