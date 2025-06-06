The Real Reason Trump Has Created This Autopen Scandal

Conservative media outlets have written extensively about the previous administration’s use of an autopen in recent months, insinuating that it was a sign of Biden’s incapacity. There is no evidence that it was used to sign things against the former president’s will. Focusing on it is a throwback of sorts to the Obama years, when he began to use the device while traveling overseas. He first used the autopen to sign an extension of the PATRIOT Act in 2011 during a weeklong tour of Europe. In 2013, he used it to sign the bill that prevented the U.S. government from going over the so-called “fiscal cliff” while vacationing in Hawaii. Less notable uses also followed, such as signing routine annual proclamations.

Obama’s autopen use initially raised some constitutional questions since Article I requires the president to “sign” legislation before it can become law. Conservatives occasionally brought it up as part of their broader efforts to paint Obama’s tenure as illegitimate in various ways. But a 2005 opinion by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel found no issue with a president directing his signature to be attached to a document as opposed to signing it by his own hand. It grounded its reasoning in ancient principles of English and early American legal tradition.

“Under the ‘principle of signatures,’ the common law recognized that one could sign a document not only with one’s own hand, but also by the hand of another who was properly authorized to affix one’s signature to the document on one’s behalf or who did so in one’s presence,” the office explained. “Furthermore, a document signed in one’s name by the hand of another in either of these manners was equally effective as a document signed with one’s own hand.”