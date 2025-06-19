Can the United States Really Be Marching Toward This Madness Again?

I keep glancing at the date to make sure it isn’t somehow 2003 again. Even though it reads 2025, there seem to be constant reminders of the disastrous mistakes that led up to the most catastrophic American foreign policy decision in recent memory, the war on Iraq. Despite the costly lessons of the past and the flashing warning signs before us today, President Trump seems poised to press the button on joining Israel’s attack on Iran. Doing so could be an even bigger mistake.

The echoes are numerous. A complete disregard for international law and diplomatic alternatives. The members of Congress gung-ho about the use of American military force. The Cheneyesque claims about mushroom clouds in the United States are being repeated. The British-based Economist is telling us it has seen a bombshell intelligence dossier. Bill Kristol, who famously told us the Iraq War would only last two months back in 2003, is still, well, Bill Kristol.

Despite the similarities, there are actually important differences in this moment that make the march to war an even greater folly. First, we have the lessons of the Iraq War, not as speculation but as recent memory. For so many, those memories are of countless loved ones lost in a pointless and counterproductive war.

Second, unlike 2003, when the CIA cooperated with the Bush administration to shape evidence around nonexistent Iraqi weapons of mass destruction to sell the war to the American public, today the assessment of the American intelligence community is that Iran “is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme leader Khomeini has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003.” This assessment, relayed to Congress this spring by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, was entirely dismissed by the president of the United States before the press in recent days. Some reports suggest Gabbard isn’t even at the table during recent discussions with the president about Iran. As controversial as she may be to some, this is still alarming given that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was established after the intelligence failures before 9/11 to make sure that U.S. intelligence agencies were coordinated and properly represented in national security decision-making.