Donald Trump Is Doing Socialism Now

The phrase “golden share” sounds like something naughty in the Steele dossier, but it actually refers to a special kind of share in a publicly held corporation that grants the shareholder majority power over certain specified decisions. When the golden shareholder is a government, the corporation becomes something akin to a public utility, though how much so depends on the extent of the powers outlined in the share agreement. The leftist Roosevelt Institute has talked up golden shares, plausibly, as a tool to advance green technology, to increase wages, and to prevent bank failures (though it’s been silent on Trump’s U.S. Steel arrangement).

Strangely, this instrument of state socialism is the handiwork of the conservative British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. You may recall that during the 1980s, Thatcher privatized dozens of government-owned enterprises, including British Airways, British Telecom, and British Steel. To get these privatizations through Parliament, Thatcher had to agree that the United Kingdom would maintain golden shares in these corporations. The policy justification, ironically, was to keep these corporations out of foreign hands—but I see no reason why golden shares can’t also be used to limit potential dire consequences once foreign ownership is a done deal.

The U.K. later relinquished most of its golden shares, either because these were time-limited (as the U.S. Steel golden share is not) or because the European Union, to which the United Kingdom no longer belongs, objected to them. Today most of the U.K.’s remaining golden shares are in defense-related firms like BAE Systems and Rolls Royce (which in addition to making fancy cars builds parts for fighter jets, battleships, and submarines).

Trump’s justification for keeping a golden share in U.S. Steel is similarly based on national security, with the terms of the share drawn up in something called a national security agreement, or NSA. That the NSA has not been made public was cited by Robert Kuttner and Laura Ingraham as reason enough to continue opposing the Nippon Steel–U.S. Steel merger. (Industrial policy makes strange bedfellows.) Now that the merger is completed, though, I see no downside to liberals embracing the golden share, at least tentatively, as a promising new direction for government regulation. The worst-case scenario is that the agreement doesn’t really say what Lutnick claims it says, in which case we can revert to identifying Lutnick and Trump as liars.