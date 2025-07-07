The Deadly Floods Revealed Texans’ Heroism—and Their Failed Politics

You’re horrified, I’m horrified. Still, what looks like political callousness needs to be balanced against the heroism and generosity displayed over the past few days. Here in the Lone Star State, there is a contradiction I’ve puzzled over for most of my life: Texans have made a whole brand of independence, proud of our “come and take it” toughness. But they are as eager to come to one another’s aid as any human on earth; I happen to think they might be above average in that regard.

I signed up to help with sorting donations and shifting displaced pets in foster homes only to find out thousands of people had signed up before me. On Sunday, the city of Kerrville asked people to stop coming to the area; so many had already shown up with flatbeds, boats, chainsaws—anything that could carry help in or haul wreckage out they didn’t need any more non-professional volunteers. Instead, they are directing folks to drop-offs and fundraising. There is such a powerful instinct to help, to give, to protect—an urge to collective action that is instantaneous when the threat has come and gone.

Yet that same generosity does not translate into broad support for the kind of public infrastructure that can prevent or mitigate disaster. I have seen people stand on a roadside and cheer an H-E-B truck rolling through floodwaters; meanwhile, the local siren system goes unfunded. People will risk their lives to pull a child out of a tree but refuse to invest in what might have kept both the child and themselves safe in the first place.

This reflexive aversion to taxes and the social safety net didn’t come out of nowhere. Conservative politicians in Texas in particular have spent decades weaponizing the impulse to aid each other on the ground, lauding it as superior to help “from the government.” They frame government as a thief rather than a partner and separate “community” from the structures meant to uphold it. And when the government does falter, as all complex systems sometimes do, those failures become proof of its supposed uselessness. In their project, government failures are a design feature, not a bug: starve public systems of resources until they cannot deliver, then hold up their collapse as proof that nothing public can be trusted. But what is H-E-B’s emergency relief, really, if not a massive public works project that also sells groceries? The problem isn’t massive institutions; maybe it’s that Texans have been trained to love the wrong ones.