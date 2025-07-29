Mom, You Taught Me to Say “Never Again.” Well, It’s Happening Again.

Growing up, every aspect of my Jewish identity was connected to the Holocaust: through stories we were told by Grandpa about his childhood in Germany; the trip we took with him to Treblinka and Auschwitz; books we read like Maus and The Diary of Anne Frank; movies we watched like Schindler’s List and Life Is Beautiful; songs we sang like “Ani Ma’amin” and “I Still Believe”; visits we made to the Holocaust Museum and Yad Vashem; and a million other everyday comments at Sunday School, Hebrew School, Passover, family get-togethers, and more. In so many ways, it was instilled in me that there’s nothing worse than supporting the perpetrators of genocide, nothing more cowardly than staying silent in the face of genocide, and nothing more virtuous than standing up against genocide.

And I’m so grateful for this! It’s a credit to you and our family and our Jewish community that “Never Again” was the morality that I was taught as a child and that has influenced so many of my choices as an adult. It’s why as a state legislator I worked to pass—alongside an Armenian American colleague—a Holocaust and genocide education requirement for my state’s public schools. It’s why I’ve fought attempts to turn away refugees that reminded me of America’s failure to accept Jewish refugees during the 1930s. It’s why I spent an evening in jail for engaging in civil disobedience at an ICE detention facility that had been operating much like a concentration camp. This has been a through line not just in my career but in the activism and worldview of so many Jewish Americans who were raised right by our parents.

So when we see those same parents, the people we love most in the world, fail in this most elemental task—to clearly and unequivocally and loudly oppose a genocide (or even, if you still can’t accept that terminology, an “indiscriminate, limitless, cruel and criminal killing of civilians” that strongly rhymes with genocide), let alone one being done in our name—that is not something we can agree to disagree about. When I look at my two sons, I can’t not see the children of Gaza—scared, orphaned, disfigured, and now literally starving to death—and feel profound shame that I have not done more over these past two years to stand against these crimes. Mom, you are a beautifully kind and empathetic person in so many ways. And yet, I don’t believe that when you look at your grandsons, you have ever pictured them similarly.