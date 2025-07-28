The “Tiffany Network” Shatters as Paramount-CBS Sells Its Soul Cheap

The venerable media brands of CBS, Paramount, and Viacom shared a history as pioneering entrepreneurs that actually wandered into each other’s paths repeatedly. They also shared histories of early innovation followed by decades of palace intrigue, succession battles, organizational churning, and strategic atrophy.

CBS was founded in 1927 as a radio network by a talent agent, Arthur Judson. A year later, William Paley acquired 51 percent of the network, while Paramount Pictures bought 49 percent. In the Depression, Paramount was forced to sell its stake to emerge from bankruptcy. Under Paley, CBS became known as “the Tiffany network,” given its high-quality programming, expanding into television in the 1940s; its news division, under Edward R. Murrow, became the gold standard of broadcast journalism. It spun out its syndication business, known as Viacom, in 1971. Paley had undermined a series of four highly regarded successors with sequential palace coups over 60 years, until the board finally removed him and sold the business to the Tisch family’s Loews firm, which later sold it to Westinghouse, which in turn sold it to Sumner Redstone.

Paramount was founded in 1912 by Hungarian immigrant Adolph Zukor, an investor in the older media sector of the nickelodeon, the first form of indoor exhibition space dedicated to showing projected motion pictures through individual machines. As large-screen technology developed, Zukor launched a chain of palatial theaters to distribute the films his studio produced. He also created the star system, which featured performers such as Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, Gloria Swanson, Rudolph Valentino, W.C. Fields, Cary Grant, and the Marx Brothers. Paramount produced many great classic films, such as the Godfather movies, Psycho, Chinatown, and The Ten Commandments. Zukor pioneered many of the first animated cartoons, sound films (“talkies”), and musical films, and was an early investor in Bill Paley’s CBS broadcasting network; however, he surrendered that stake as part of Paramount’s bankruptcy reorganization during the Depression.