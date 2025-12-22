The Year the Movies Went Big on Isolation

The collection of isolation movies widens considerably when you factor in the strange proliferation of movies set in and around ominous, out-of-the-way compounds. There’s Opus (a reclusive pop star lures visitors to a VIP listening party in the desert); Death of a Unicorn (a dying millionaire lures visitors to a secret laboratory in the Rockies); and Bring Her Back (a foster mother lures visitors to her place as potential sacrifices for an occult ritual). The deliriously satirical plotline of Japanese master Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cloud—an internet reseller pursued to the boonies by his vengeful clientele—rhymes with the brain-wormed insinuations of Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, about a ruthless CEO shanghaied into flyover country by an angry employee. In the sticks, nobody can hear you scream.

Shooting in a remote, self-contained location can be good for more than atmosphere: It’s a way for filmmakers to keep costs down and maintain formal control. (Exhibit A: Sam Raimi’s 1981 masterpiece The Evil Dead, the primal scene of the cabin-in-the-woods genre.) But this setup has been in vogue beyond horror movies recently. Two fine new French films, Suspended Time and Misericordia—one a neurotic comedy of manners; the other a perversely funny Hitchcock riff—feature city-slicker prodigal sons revisiting their provincial hometowns (“I’ve spent a lifetime running away from this house,” sighs Suspended Time’s hero as he surveys his new-old digs). In French-Canadian director Philippe Lesage’s skillful ensemble drama Who by Fire (named for noted Quebecois recluse Leonard Cohen), a well-manicured summer home serves as a cozy perch for a group of culture vultures to squawk and peck the days away.

Two very different movies about real-life musical icons were styled as exercises in self-containment: Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon strands Lorenz Hart in a corner booth at Sardi’s, while Scott Cooper’s Deliver Me From Nowhere documents Bruce Springsteen’s shut-in period during the recording of Nebraska. The protagonists of Anemone and One Battle After Another have opted for self-imposed exile, in an attempt to evade the consequences of their past political activism; encounters with comparable free-radical types punctuate movies as disparate as The Running Man and The Mastermind (which also could have switched titles, while we’re at it). Even Ryan Coogler’s adrenaline-pumping, blood-soaked summer box-office champ Sinners—technically a horror movie, although far more ambitious beneath its B-movie surfaces—fits the bill; the juke joint erected by the identical twins played by Michael B. Jordan is located well off the main drag in Clarksdale, Mississippi, a lone outpost that Coogler styles as a microcosm of Black solidarity (and cultural expression) in the segregated Jim Crow–era landscape.