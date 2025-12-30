Marty Supreme Is A Love Letter to the Underdog

This tragicomic calculus is signature Safdie. Streetwise spirals into chaos centered on charismatic hustlers with gambling addictions in films like Good Time (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019) have made Josh and Benny Safdie as the leading practitioners of a strain of engrossingly anxious American cinema, finding the moral conflicts in dog-eat-dog schemes in their tales of New York. Josh Safdie’s first solo directorial project without his brother Benny, Marty Supreme follows suit to a curious degree—in part because the elder Safdie continues to work with some of the duo’s key collaborators, their editor and co-writer Ronald Bronstein, composer Daniel Lopatin, and cinematographer Darius Khondji. Marty Supreme’s opening credits mirror those of Uncut Gems, in which the camera plunges into the sparkling insides of a black opal, surfing through its cosmic void before cutting to diamond dealer Howard Ratner’s colonoscopy. When Marty scores a quickie with his married beau Rachel (Odessa A’zion) in the backroom of the shoeshop, another microscopic joyride ensues: Marty’s sperm swarm into Rachel’s uterus, and one exceptional tadpole manages to penetrate an egg.

For all its similarities to the Safdies’ previous works, Marty Supreme stands apart for its epic sweep and blockbuster aspirations. The film’s period setting and jacked-up budget (reportedly upwards of $60,000,000, compared to Uncut Gems’s roughly $19 mil) allow for globetrotting set pieces and buoyant recreations of midcentury New York, from its creaky tenements and dusty streetscapes to its vintage five-star hotels. Marty Mauser is loosely based on the Jewish-American ping-pong player Marty Reisman, a raconteur whose skill was matched by his vaudevillian playing style; an awareness that he was also putting on a show. Marty’s Jewish identity subtly informs the drama’s twists and turns, positioning Marty’s American Dream as a rejection of his roots and a striving toward, if not gentile acceptance of, a kind of upper-class cosmopolitanism denuded of ethnicity. It’s a loaded desire in any time period, but especially here, in the aftermath of World War II, with its fraught idealism and psychic scars.

After holding his coworker at gunpoint to supposedly collect his next week’s earnings, Marty heads to London where his chief opponent reveals himself to be Koto Endo (Koto Kawaguchi) of Japan. Endo’s participation marks the recovering nation’s first appearance in an international competition since before the war, while Endo’s impaired hearing—perhaps a battle wound—endows him with preternatural concentration. For his part, Marty plays the stereotype of the entitled American, his imperious ways comically in tension with his juvenile looks and string-bean physique. Confident that he’ll triumph, Marty checks into the Ritz on the host federation’s tab and sets his sights on a former Hollywood starlet named Kay Stone (Gwyneth Paltrow, herself lured out of a semi-retirement) upon hearing of her past bona fides. Against the odds, Marty succeeds in seducing the middle-aged beauty, though his attraction to her is largely symbolic. A star athlete like him needs a diva on his arm. When the two consummate their affair, Marty looks not at Kay’s luxury lingerie, but at himself in the mirror enacting his illusions.