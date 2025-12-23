TV’s Antidote to the Year of Men in Crisis

Creator Tony Gilroy resurrected Mothma for Andor, as one of the primary point-of-view characters in the show’s striated portrait of a growing revolution. We meet her as a senator for the wealthy planet Chandrilla, one small bubble in the cavernous hollow of the Galactic Senate. Mothma is our entry point into the decadence of imperial society, as well as a slow study of the maturation of a revolutionary leader. For much of the first season, we watch her merely keep secrets. A charming party hostess and picture of bourgeois glamour, she’s the last person anyone would suspect of being the primary conduit for funding the rebellion. And, across those episodes, we track the toll that secrecy takes on her, the bitter requirement that, despite her rage at the empire, she must well and truly be the vapid socialite she seems to be in order for the plan to work. No one suspects her because she’s just some frivolous woman.

If the first season is about Mothma reckoning with her strategic passivity—both the frustration of it and the seductive safety it brings—the second season watches as she begins to act. She finally breaks bad, as it were, in the third episode, “Harvest.” In the space of a few moments, Mothma essentially sells her daughter away in an arranged marriage to the son of a loan shark who’s helping launder her finances, and she tacitly gives the order to have her childhood friend killed. As she discusses whether that deed needs to be done, with her partner in undercover deception Luthen Rael, he says, definitively, “We’d be vulnerable forever. You need to be protected.” She replies, in a mix of indignation and desperation, “I’m not sure what you’re saying.” Luthen clicks his tongue and says, “How nice for you.”

It’s the moment Mon Mothma is well and truly in. Her eyes well up and she backs away—she’s no longer the passive medium of the revolution but one of its principal actors, and it’s required her to harm two people she loves. In that exact beat, a hypnotic club anthem begins to swell up behind her. The dance floor at her daughter’s wedding fills with partygoers. The episode then cuts to our hero, Cassian Andor, as he and his ragtag gang of working-class revolutionaries—who are, for the moment, illegal migrant workers on a farm planet—fight and die in an effort to escape the clutches of the empire.