Trump Picks the Weirdest Moment to Hype Up His New Ballroom
Big meeting? Perfect time to brag about his vanity project!
The president’s myriad disparate interests finally aligned on Friday when he was able to squeeze his recent acquisition of Venezuela’s oil reserves into the same sentence as his White House ballroom project.
“The largest Oil Companies in the World are coming to the White House at 2:30 P.M.,” Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. “Everybody wants to be there.
“It’s too bad that the Ballroom hasn’t completed because, if it were, it would be PACKED,” Trump continued. “We apologize to those Oil Companies that we cannot take today, but Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, will see them over the next week. Everyone is in daily contact.
“Today’s meeting will almost exclusively be a discussion on Venezuelan Oil, and our longterm relationship with Venezuela, its Security, and People,” he noted. “A very big factor in this involvement will be the reduction of Oil Prices for the American People. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly of all, will be the stoppage of Drugs and Criminals coming into the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
It wouldn’t be the first time Trump has used the news of the day to talk about his ballroom. He quickly pivoted to his pet project when asked about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and reportedly keeps leaving his actual duties to survey the construction.
U.S. forces invaded Venezuela early Saturday, bombing its capital, Caracas, as nearly 200 American troops infiltrated the city to capture its 13-year ruler, Nicolás Maduro.
Trump failed to notify Congress before doing so, but didn’t forget to tip off his friends at America’s biggest oil companies, which stand to gain the most from America’s newfound control over Venezuela’s oil supply—the largest in the world.
The invasion followed months of escalating naval attacks by the U.S. and rhetoric between the White House and Venezuela’s leadership, which saw the Trump administration repeatedly pin U.S. fentanyl deaths on Venezuelan drug cartels despite a resounding lack of evidence.
Meanwhile, East Wing ballroom architect Shalom Baranes revealed Thursday that the president’s plans for the White House were bigger than previously understood. In a meeting with members of the National Capital Planning Commission, or NCPC, Baranes announced that the administration intends to build up the West Wing after it finishes its 90,000-square-foot ballroom project in order to add “symmetry” to the executive mansion.
The architect did not offer a timetable for its completion, and did not say if the West Wing’s proposed growth would add to the redevelopment plan’s $400 million price tag.
This would be—at minimum—the second time that Trump has lied about his construction dreams for the White House. Back when the ballroom was first announced in July, Trump pledged that the development would “be near but not touching” the White House East Wing. He then proceeded to completely raze the FDR-era extension in October, plowing forward without prerequisite approval from the NCPC or the express permission of Congress, both of which were conveniently unavailable at the time due to the government shutdown.
Now it seems that no corner of the White House will go untouched by Trump’s white marble dreams.