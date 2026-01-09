Katie Miller Loses It at ChatGPT (Yes, Really) for Wildest Reason
Stephen Miller’s wife accused the bot of being too “woke.”
Katie Miller, the wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, fumed Friday when ChatGPT didn’t give her the answer she wanted about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis.
Miller shared a post on X from one right-wing commentator that appeared to show an interaction with ChatGPT, in which a user asked the chatbot “who was responsible” for killing Renee Good.
“Based on available video and reporting: ICE agents escalated a chaotic stop, gave conflicting commands, and fired as the woman tried to leave,” the chatbot replied. “The responsibility for the shooting lies with the U.S. Immigration Enforcement agent who pulled the trigger.”
That answer wasn’t good enough for Miller, however. “ChatGPT is dangerously woke,” Miller wrote on X. “An AI that wrongly judges an outcome is a threat to the future of nation and world. xAI is the only truth-seeking AI.”
(xAI is Elon Musk’s chatbot that is under fire for making sexualized images of women and children. It has already been used to generate an image of Good’s body in a bikini.)
Surprisingly enough, ChatGPT’s description of the violent shooting was right on the money.
Initial footage of the incident showed Good wave at the agents and urge them to “go around” her vehicle. (Newly obtained video showed that Good wasn’t fully blocking the street, as cars were able to pass her on either side.) ICE agents swarmed her vehicle, pulling on the doors with one officer demanding she “get out of the fucking car!” while another ordered her to leave.
When Good attempted to drive away from the group of officers, one ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, who was standing near the front of the vehicle, pulled out his service weapon and shot her once through the windshield, and twice through the driver’s side-window. Ross had a history of escalating arrests with violent tactics. Another new video shows that an unidentified agent said, “Fucking bitch,” after Ross fired.
Miller shared another X post calling ChatGPT a “national security threat.” She then made another post far more despicable than any of her useless toiling over AI, mocking Good’s wife Becca and calling her “another sad Liberal angry at the World because daddy didn’t love her enough.” Having seen how her husband talks, is anyone actually surprised?