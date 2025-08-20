Amid Trump’s DC Takeover, Pirro’s Office Releases Bonkers Gun Policy

“I see too much violent crime being committed by young punks who think that they can get together in gangs and crews and beat the hell out of you or anyone else.… They know that we can’t touch them. Why? Because the laws are weak,” Pirro said, just over a week ago at a press conference about President Trump’s federal takeover. “I convict someone of shooting another person with an illegal gun, on a public bus, in the chest. Intent to kill? I convict him. And you know what the judge gives him? Probation.”

This doesn’t sound like someone who would ever even consider lifting the District’s ban on shotgun and rifle possession without a very specific, local permit—and yet here we are.

This move certainly sends mixed signals to supporters and opponents alike, as firearm seizure has been a primary tactic in the early days of Trump’s D.C. crackdown. The Trump administration has already seized 68 guns within city limits as of Tuesday.