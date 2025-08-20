Amid Trump’s DC Takeover, Pirro’s Office Releases Bonkers Gun Policy
The timing is truly odd.
After making fiery, aggressive promises to crack down on crime in Washington, D.C., U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has told prosecutors not to pursue felony charges against people caught with rifles or shotguns in the nation’s capital, according to The Washington Post.
This is a surprising move that contradicts almost everything the Trump administration has said and done regarding crime in D.C. thus far. The president has compared the District to Baghdad and said that people don’t even feel safe walking to a restaurant or “newspaper stand” (which are, unfortunately, in short supply these days) because they fear being attacked or killed. Pirro has all but echoed those statements.
“I see too much violent crime being committed by young punks who think that they can get together in gangs and crews and beat the hell out of you or anyone else.… They know that we can’t touch them. Why? Because the laws are weak,” Pirro said, just over a week ago at a press conference about President Trump’s federal takeover. “I convict someone of shooting another person with an illegal gun, on a public bus, in the chest. Intent to kill? I convict him. And you know what the judge gives him? Probation.”
This doesn’t sound like someone who would ever even consider lifting the District’s ban on shotgun and rifle possession without a very specific, local permit—and yet here we are.
This move certainly sends mixed signals to supporters and opponents alike, as firearm seizure has been a primary tactic in the early days of Trump’s D.C. crackdown. The Trump administration has already seized 68 guns within city limits as of Tuesday.
But Pirro now sees D.C.’s ban on shotguns and rifles as a liberal overreach that violates the constitution.
“Nothing in this memo from the Department of Justice and the Office of Solicitor General precludes the United States Attorney’s Office from charging a felon with the possession of a firearm, which includes a rifle, shotgun, and attendant large capacity magazine pursuant to DC Code 22-4503,” Pirro said, in a memo obtained by The Washington Post. What it does preclude is a separate charge of possession of a registered rifle or shotgun.”
This raises the question, though: How exactly does making it easier to carry large, powerful guns in the nation’s capital make people safer and decrease crime, even if they’re registered legally? If Pirro actually cared about safety more than shows of force, maybe she’d realize that.