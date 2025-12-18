The Trump Judge Who Tried to Rewrite the Bill of Rights

﻿The editor of the Aurora, Wm. Duane, pretends that he is an American Citizen, saying that he was born in Vermont, but was when a child, taken back with them to Ireland, where he was educated. But I understand the facts to be, That he went from American prior to our revolution, remained in the British dominions till after the peace—went to the British East Indies, where he committed or was charged with some crime—and returned to Great Britain, from whence within three or four years past he came to this Country to stir up sedition & work other mischief. I presume therefore that he is really a British subject, and as an alien liable to be banished from the U. States.—He has lately set himself up to be the captain of a company of volunteers, whose distinguishing badges are, a plume of cock-neck feathers & a small black cockade with a large eagle. He is doubtless a United Irishman, and the company is probably formed, to oppose the authority of the Government; and in case of war and invasion by the French, to join them.



This snapshot biography comes at the end of the letter, detached from the introductory portion where Pickering proposed a Sedition Act libel prosecution. One reasonable inference is that Pickering’s description of Duane’s life story is meant to show that the editor is dangerous, a finding required prior to deportation under the Alien Friends Act, the “Alien” part of the Alien and Sedition Acts. This discussion runs parallel to the libel prosecution but does not intersect with it. Pickering does not describe it as a precursor to Sedition Act charges and did not act like it was, as we’ll discuss later.

Thapar also presents this information as if it was occurring to the Adams administration for the first time. In fact, by the time Pickering had written that letter, Duane had already been targeted and prosecuted by Federalists for his political efforts. In February 1799, he and three associates posted signs at a Catholic church in Philadelphia urging “natives of Ireland” to stay after services and sign petitions urging the repeal of the Alien Friends Act of 1798. That law—the “Alien” portion of the “Alien and Sedition Acts”—allowed the president to effectively deport any foreign national that he thought “dangerous.”

A scuffle broke out between some churchgoers and one of Duane’s associates; all four were then arrested and charged with seditious riot by state officials for circulating the petition and trying to get the law repealed. At trial, the constitutional stakes were obvious to all involved, according to Smith’s account of the trial. Joseph Hopkinson, the appointed prosecutor and an Adams ally, appealed to plainly nativist sentiments. He argued before the jury that “aliens have no right whatever to petition, or to interfere in any respect with the government of this country” and claimed that “if aliens do not like the laws of this country, God knows there are ways and wishes enough for them to go back again.”