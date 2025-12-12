John Roberts and the Cynical Cult of Federalist No. 70

Only a handful of people—other than Trump himself and his lawyers, of course—celebrated the ruling in full on its merits. Among them was Kevin Roberts, the president of the far-right Heritage Foundation and the overseer of Project 2025, the manifesto that essentially became the second Trump administration’s governing blueprint. He argued that the court’s ruling had not defied American political thought but rather echoed it.

“The Supreme Court ruling yesterday on immunity is vital, and it’s vital for a lot of reasons,” Roberts claimed. “But I would go to Federalist No. 70. If people in the audience are looking for something to read over Independence Day weekend, in addition to rereading the Declaration of Independence, read Hamilton’s No. 70 because there, along with some other essays, he talks about the importance of an energetic executive.”

Federalist No. 70 is one of eighty-five essays written by three of the Framers—Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay—to defend and promote the new Constitution during the ratification debates in 1788. Almost two hundred and fifty years later, it may be the most important one in terms of today’s political landscape—in large part because its proponents have used and misused it to do so much damage to our constitutional order.