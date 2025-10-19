Republicans Should Be Afraid—Just Look at Who Joined No Kings Protests

But much to the chagrin of the GOP, the No Kings rally in Washington, D.C., was not unhinged, not very far left, and entirely peaceful. The atmosphere was extremely energetic and family friendly for both young and old. People walked slowly, often with kids in tow. Countless attendees wore large inflatable costumes, inspired by the Portland frog. There was live music, tabling, and speeches by Bill Nye, Mehdi Hasan, and Senators Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy, among others. And while the event was massive, the vibe was closer to that of a lively farmer’s market on a nice Sunday morning than it was to whatever the right was trying so desperately to convince people it would be.

But perhaps equally upsetting for Republicans: The 200,000 people who are estimated to have shown up in D.C.—of the roughly 7 million protesters nationwide—represented an expansive contingent of Americans. Many of them seemed to care quite a bit about those “foundational truths” Johnson pretended to be so worried about.

Malcolm Ferguson / The New Republic

One of those people was a 49-year-old woman wearing a massive inflatable costume of a bald eagle dressed as Uncle Sam. “It’s absurd. This is everyday Americans who are looking at … every day there’s something new that is illegal or anti-constitutional,” the eagle said when I asked her about the GOP’s antifa and Hamas allegations. “The most American thing I think we can do is vote, and then the second most American thing you can do is peaceful protest.... I am proud to be an American, and I am proud to be part of this country, and I am an incredible supporter of the United States Constitution.”