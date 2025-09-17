Bill McKibben’s Far-Too-Sunny Outlook for Solar Power

Here Comes the Sun does not ignore the distinction between electricity and energy, nor does it belabor it, and most of its pages concern electrified sectors of the economy where solar is most easily applied. When McKibben writes of “days when rooftop solar power alone is supplying more than 100 percent of power across South Australia,” he is referring to the home electricity needs of 1.8 million Australians, not the total energy needs of a country that—even after increasing solar capacity elevenfold in a decade—continues to produce around 90 percent of its energy and more than 60 percent of its electricity using fossil fuels. Elsewhere, he asserts we “could supply all the energy the US currently uses by covering 30 million acres with solar panels.” This invites readers to imagine greening the country’s footprint with a single, massive, Works Progress Administration–style construction project. The reality is that covering an area equal to the size of New York state with solar panels merely sets up the still-unanswerable question of how to store, transport, and apply that energy across tens of thousands of miles and thousands of (mostly industrial) uses.

McKibben’s answers are drawn from the playbook of eco-modernism, a philosophy that argues we can innovate our way to a green and sustainable version of the growth-based consumer paradigm, in which resource use is “decoupled” from ever-expansionary economic activity. Citing researchers associated with eco-modernist think tanks like the Breakthrough Institute, he proffers evidence that we can electrify everything with renewable energy, at full gallop, without addressing rising demand or its causes. In chorus with the eco-modernists, he assures us that we will soon be able to keep everything humming with highly efficient, recyclable batteries that employ novel chemistries. Though these remain speculative, there is encouraging research into new-generation batteries that replace lithium with sodium and do not require minerals such as cobalt, 70 percent of which is produced under a brutish throwback model of the colonialist exploitation in the Congo, an environmental and social catastrophe that investigative journalist Siddharth Kara memorably exposes in 2023’s Cobalt Red.

On the nonelectric energy question—the elephant taking up 80 percent of the room—McKibben marshals what good news he can. He discusses the potential for the global home heating sector, currently 90 percent reliant on fossil fuels, to be transformed with electric heat pumps (up to five times more efficient than gas boilers) and induction stoves (which use magnets to heat stovetops). On the tricky matter of retrofitting thousands of smoke-stacked factories, he cites an EU report that claims 95 percent of thermal energy used for manufacturing on the continent could be electrified by 2035: “It turns out that if you superheat bricks with solar electricity, they’ll store that warmth for weeks, allowing it to be released as needed for making glass or chemicals, metal or cement.” On the high seas, where diesel still rules and fossil fuels account for 40 percent of maritime cargo, McKibben reports that some shipping companies have added modern sails. “We can do everything,” he concludes, “but long-range aircraft.”