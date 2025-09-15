The Former NFL Player Who Embodies the Rage of the Trump Resistance

Ask a professional football punter: They don’t get no respect. Kick a ball downfield 45 yards so the punt can’t be returned—in other words, do your job well—and there’s a collective yawn from the stadium. But mess up and give the other team great field position, then everybody knows your name. And not in a good way.

Chris Kluwe, whose pro-equality activism dates back to his days with the Minnesota Vikings, is feeling the punter’s curse even in retirement from professional ball. Disturbed that the City Council in his hometown of Huntington Beach, California, approved the placement of a coded MAGA plaque at a local public library, Kluwe, 43, decided a simple objection wasn’t enough. He went to a City Council meeting in February to fight the plaque (which cheekily included the phrase “Magical Alluring Galvanizing Adventurous”) as well as a more explicitly pro-Trump line: “Through hope and change our nation has built back better to the golden era of Making America Great Again!”

Kluwe ticked off a list of what MAGA stands for, including “trying to erase trans people from existence,” “resegregation and racism,” “censorship and book bans,” and cuts to air traffic safety and education. “MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakably anti-democracy, and most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement,” Kluwe said at the City Council meeting, winning applause from onlookers.

Kluwe then approached the council members themselves, placed his hands behind his back, and fell to the floor. He was quickly arrested and detained by local police. But it didn’t stop there: Edison High School, in the enviable position of having a former professional athlete as its freshman football coach, fired Kluwe. Like nearly anonymous punters everywhere, Kluwe wasn’t quite famous enough for the high school to fear a public national outcry over his dismissal. But he was just well-known enough to make the school skittish about what Kluwe said he was told was “too much attention” for their comfort level.

The library had been a target of conservative political activism for some time, Kluwe said, such as efforts to ban LGBTQ-themed books and another to privatize the collection. The MAGA plaque was what made him decide to conduct civil disobedience.