How Texas A&M Sacrificed a Children’s Lit Professor to the MAGA Cult

You could imagine a scenario in which a student is justifiably confused and maybe upset if they’ve been told to come to class prepared to talk about illustration techniques in Maurice Sendak’s Where the Wild Things Are, only to show up for a surprise lecture on the evils of fascism and the scapegoating of minorities. At the same time, because Sendak’s iconic children’s book was unmistakably influenced by the fact that Sendak, who comes from a Polish-Jewish immigrant family, lost several family members to the Holocaust, such a lecture might reasonably fall within the scope of the course.

Such course material may or may not make it into a course description, though there may be both reasonable and unreasonable ways to introduce it. President Welsh portrays misalignment between course description and course content as a “break [of] trust with our students,” but the idea is ludicrous on its face. Every single one of Texas A&M University’s 16,000 courses will cover material not even obliquely referenced in their 50-word course descriptions. On such grounds, if an advanced math course goes a little further than advertised because the group of students is especially good, one student’s complaint could get the math professor fired.

We could rebut the argument, such as it is, of the student who recorded the video. For instance, an executive order stating that there are two genders does not make it so; biologists believe there are broadly “two sex forms” but “multiple gender variants.” (The student recorder themselves stumbles over “gender” versus “sex.”) We could call out the hypocrisy of the right spending years attacking professors for “trigger warnings” because “snowflake” students can’t handle material they disagree with, only to rally around a student who explicitly states on video that Trump’s dictates on “gender ideology” permit them to withdraw rather than to engage with opposing viewpoints in the classroom. We could argue about academic freedom and viewpoint diversity. But this is all beside the point.