Income Inequality Is Going in the Wrong Direction Again

These top-level numbers from the Census Bureau look at all workers in the economy, which means they obscure some of the details we find when we dig into specific companies. An Institute for Policy Studies report from earlier this year showed that CEO pay at some of the biggest low-wage employers in the country—like Walmart, Starbuck’s, and DoorDash—has increased while the median annual earnings for their workers hasn’t even kept up with inflation. Those workers had made short-term gains in 2022 and 2023, but their earnings leveled off in 2024. Hourly workers in those jobs often have little control over their schedules and may not be able to work as many hours as they would like.

All of this covers the final year of President Joe Biden’s administration, and shows that families were struggling even while they were fighting for higher wages, the stock market was soaring, and other signs were pointing to a healthy economy. “People who are employed are running to catch up with the changes in the economy and inflation, and they’re not keeping pace with the people at the top,” Nothaft said.

The census numbers can only hint at what’s going on for low-income and middle-income families, but they paint a picture. They show that any gains made by workers during the pandemic have slowed down or stopped. Those who face discrimination in the labor force, especially Black and Latino workers, are still not sharing equally in the economy. Women continue to earn less than men, and women from low-income families with lower levels of education might find that it’s not even worth it to work, because child care is too expensive and they can’t earn enough to make it worth it.