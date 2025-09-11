What If ICE Agents Came Knocking on Your Door, Brett Kavanaugh?

I’m sure that sounds reasonable when you are sitting in your Supreme Court offices, but did you think about what it likely means to anyone ICE grabs? How many of our old Hispanic friends from Bush world are walking around with proof of citizenship? ICE doesn’t accept real ID driver’s licenses as proof of citizenship, nor a birth certificate that hasn’t been notarized. A passport is the only proof of citizenship. How many people run errands carrying their passports? What if you don’t have a passport? At all those baseball games you love to go to, how many times did you bring a passport?

Of course, it’s not a concern for you or me because we’re white enough to make Brad Pitt look like a swarthy Mediterranean. We’re just two boring white guys who went to fancy D.C. prep schools: you to Georgetown Prep, me to Episcopal High School. (For the record, I always thought you Prep guys were a bunch of self-impressed assholes.) Unless one of those ICE dudes has a side gig delivering for Amazon, you and I will never run into them.

But think about what it must be like to get a phone call saying your wife and children or your husband or brother have been grabbed by heavily armed masked men who refuse to identify themselves and taken to an unknown location with no means of contact. Ponder that for a minute, would you, Brett? If you got a call telling you that had happened to Ashley and one of the girls. It would be one of the worst moments of your life. But you know who to call and how to go about fixing a mistake. What if you didn’t speak English, didn’t know lawyers, or didn’t have any idea what to do?