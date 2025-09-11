The Gun Safety Measures Charlie Kirk Opposed Might Have Saved His Life

Kirk was killed by someone (what little we know about the shooter points to a college-age male) who fired from a campus rooftop with an older Mauser 30.06 high-powered bolt-action rifle. Unlike the AR-15 that Thomas Matthew Crooks used last year when he tried to assassinate candidate Donald Trump, the gun that killed Kirk was a hunter’s weapon. Gun control advocates rightly want to ban AR-15s, but they aren’t interested in taking bolt-action rifles off the market.

Still, ask yourself what somebody was doing carrying a large hunter’s rifle around a university campus. The answer that Clark Aposhian, who chairs the Utah Shooting Sports Council, gave The Salt Lake Tribune is that Utah may be the single most permissive state in the country with respect to gun laws. “It’s never been against the law here to lawfully possess a firearm on a college campus,” he said. Eleven states permit guns on college campuses; only Utah explicitly bars campuses from banning them.

Was the shooter concealing his rifle or carrying it out in the open? It hardly matters; since 2021 state law has permitted both, usually without a permit (though a permit is required if you carry on a college campus). Permits are available starting at age 18. If you’re between 18 and 21, you aren’t allowed to carry a loaded gun in public without a permit, but if you’re a college student you need a permit anyway to carry your gun around campus. Earlier this year, the U.S. Concealed Carry Association rated Utah one of the 19 most gun-friendly states in the country. Based specifically on Utah’s laxity about campus carry, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence in 2011 gave the Beehive State a score of zero for not having “a single common sense gun law.”