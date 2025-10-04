The Supreme Court Could Make It Easier to Bring a Gun Everywhere

In 2022, the Supreme Court heard a challenge to New York’s restrictive concealed-carry law in New York State Pistol and Rifle Association v. Bruen. (The court originally planned to hear the case in 2020 but could not do so for procedural reasons.) The court struck down the law in a 6–3 decision, ruling that the right to bear arms extended beyond the home and into public places. It also introduced a new history-and-tradition test for the lower courts to use when reviewing the constitutionality of gun-related restrictions.

“When the Second Amendment’s plain text covers an individual’s conduct, the Constitution presumptively protects that conduct,” Thomas wrote. “The government must then justify its regulation by demonstrating that it is consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. Only then may a court conclude that the individual’s conduct falls outside the Second Amendment’s unqualified command.”

Thomas’s test was originalism in its purest form. It was also something of a disaster. Just as Heller had suggested that most existing gun laws were still constitutional, Bruen suggested that most of them were now unconstitutional—unless, of course, they could meet the nebulous test of finding an “analogue” to a “historical tradition.” Judges across the ideological spectrum struggled in good faith to come up with a consistent way to apply Bruen to existing laws.