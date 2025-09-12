How the Supreme Court Stacked the Shadow Docket Deck for Trump

Rehnquist agreed with the agency. He disagreed with the lower courts’ decision on multiple grounds, many of which were related to the merits of the case itself. Here is the paragraph from which Roberts got the quote. I include it at length here not because the overall legal argument is relevant, but because it illustrates the nature of the comment. (Emphasis mine.)

Respondents argue that the State is not injured by the injunction, because the proposed relocations are almost invariably approved, and therefore even if the District Court was wrong on the merits, a stay should not be granted. This argument casts too narrowly the purpose of the statute and the injury to the State, however. The interest of the State does not necessarily find expression through disapproval of relocation plans, but rather through the act of examining the proposed relocations to make sure that existing dealers are not being impermissibly harmed by the manufacturer, and that the move is otherwise in the public interest. This interest is infringed by the very fact that the State is prevented from engaging in investigation and examination. And the occasion for this review may arise often during the time this injunction is in effect. In an affidavit presented to the District Court, Sam W. Jennings, Executive Secretary of the New Motor Vehicle Board, indicated that, in the first 44 days following the issuance of the District Court’s injunction, the Board received 99 notices of intent to relocate or establish new dealerships in California. Under the terms of the injunction, all those applicants will be allowed to locate dealerships without undergoing any scrutiny by the State. And assuming the State eventually prevails on the merits and the injunction is lifted, it is not at all clear that the New Motor Vehicle Board will have the authority to examine the propriety of all those relocations or to force those relocated dealerships to stop doing business. It also seems to me that any time a State is enjoined by a court from effectuating statutes enacted by representatives of its people, it suffers a form of irreparable injury.

Rehnquist was not delivering some long-winded summation of precedent here, nor was he elaborating specifically upon the separation of powers between the judiciary and legislative branch. His assertion is almost an aside, an afterthought, or an observation at the end of a much more considered study of how an injunction’s real-world consequences would play out.

Taken as a whole, he was referring to a principle in American constitutional law known as the “presumption of constitutionality.” Under this doctrine, courts generally assume that a duly enacted state or federal statute is constitutional unless proven otherwise. But there are limits to how far that presumption can go. Economic regulations, for example, receive only rational-basis review. Courts generally uphold their constitutionality so long as the government has a rational basis for enacting them.