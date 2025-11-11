How the Heartland Responded to AIDS and Shaped Queer Politics

From Vice to Nice: Midwestern Politics and the Gentrification of AIDS by René Esparza Buy on Bookshop

A look outside of the nation’s biggest cities reveals histories that are remarkable in their unfamiliarity. In places like Kansas, Batza notes, the spread-out nature of rural living and the relative absence of major hospitals and organized queer networks, meant that people who probably would not have been significantly involved in the response to AIDS in big cities—church van drivers, crop duster pilots, tribal leaders—instead became central players. In the Twin Cities, Esparza writes, queer communities had fewer opportunities to ally with other social movements and thus responded less confrontationally, with gay activists in Minneapolis strategically drawing on their own growing affluence and the idea of “Minnesota nice” to navigate an unprecedented crisis. In both places, according to the two authors, a more obliging approach, one that demanded far less from the state, ultimately had profound—and often devastating—ramifications not just for queer people but for U.S. politics as a whole.

Ironically, the American AIDS epidemic began far from the coastal gay meccas, in St. Louis, Missouri. It was there, in the spring of 1969, that a 16-year-old Black boy named Robert Rayford died, following a series of infections that puzzled his doctors. Even stranger, his autopsy revealed Kaposi’s sarcoma, or K.S., a cancer “nearly unprecedented among Black teenagers,” as Batza notes. Only decades later, in the mid-1980s, would scientists test some of his preserved tissue and discover HIV. The finding astonished the scientific community, essentially setting the timeline of the American epidemic back a full decade, and was extra strange because Rayford had never left the United States, and his Midwestern hometown was far from the major ports through which HIV was likely to enter. “It seems odd to me that it was in St. Louis to begin with,” the chief AIDS epidemiologist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The New York Times, which noted that AIDS “was first detected in New York and California.”

In all likelihood, HIV circulated among the nation’s poorest inhabitants for years, even decades, before it was detected by the medical establishment. In the 1970s, for instance, homeless people and heroin users began dying of a mysterious condition known colloquially as “junkie pneumonia.” The conventional timeline for the epidemic begins shortly before the July Fourth weekend in 1981, when the Times ran the headline “Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals,” famously leading the habitués of Fire Island to spend the holiday weekend examining each other’s bodies for telltale K.S. legions.