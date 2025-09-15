No Avoiding It: Post-Kirk, We Have to Learn About the Groyper Wars

But then Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old electrician, was arrested. Robinson is white and from Utah, the son of a MAGA family with a passion for guns; that’s why Cox was crestfallen. On Sunday, Cox started trying to insist that Robinson still holds a “leftist ideology”—not quite “one of us,” then—but he just seemed to be spiraling.

As details emerged, the Journal took back its reporting on the shooter’s leftist leanings. The Guardian did too. Robinson’s grandmother was stunned to discover the suspect was one of her tribe. “I don’t know any single one [of my family] who’s a Democrat,” she told The Daily Mail. “I’m just so confused.” (TikTok wags jumped in: “Tyler Robinson’s meemaw got on the internet and she said, ‘My grandson [may be] a murderer, but he is not a liberal.’ Don’t get it twisted.”)

Then the other shoe dropped. The far-far-right, those to the right of Kirk, appeared to recognize Robinson as maybe, just maybe, one of them.