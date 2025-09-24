Free Speech Is the Antidote to Political Violence

Men like Lippmann believed that in the modern world, outlawing speech would create what he called the taboo effect: Forbidding speech added to its allure. For Lippmann and his innovative statesmen allies, there were several political virtues for free speech so far as the state was concerned. Speech armed the state and its officials with information about the views of the public. It outed dissenters, including potentially dangerous ones. It facilitated sensible surveillance. It defeated martyrdom tactics, as practiced by the Wobblies in the West and the anarchists in the East. And it offered an outlet for passions that otherwise, if bottled up, might explode in violence.

Justice Brandeis said as much in 1927 when he observed that repression breeds hate and that free speech is “the path of safety.” The Supreme Court majority came around four years later when Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes wrote that free political discussion existed so that political change “may be obtained by lawful means” as opposed to unlawful ones. Four decades later, First Amendment scholar Thomas Emerson formalized the point into what has come to be known as the “safety valve” theory of free speech.

All this was, until recently, so well settled in our political ecosystem that we’ve nearly forgotten it. Today, the short-term threats to the consensus are all too visible. But there are long-term threats, as well. Will twenty-first-century surveillance technologies from places like Palantir technologies undermine the argument that free speech provides the government with vital information? Will the ability to marshal brute power in a federal police force embolden officials to think that they can successfully suppress dissent? Will the apparent success of such efforts in nondemocratic state capitalist regimes like China persuade this White House or its successors that it can do away with the insights of Lippmann’s generation? Perhaps. But not in a nation recognizable to those who treasure the traditions of nonviolent protest that free speech has helped bring us.