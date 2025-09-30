Charlie Kirk, Ezra Klein, and the Cost of Civility-Theater Liberalism

Building an information infrastructure like this will not be easy. It asks for coordinated buy-in—from newsroom editors and bookers, podcast hosts and producers, public intellectuals and columnists, university deans and student organizations, debate societies and conference conveners, philanthropies and civic groups that underwrite public forums. But it is necessary because America’s present moment is precarious, marked by a rising tolerance for politically motivated intimidation and attacks, and by an information market flooded with bad stock.

Simply saying “more speech” will not do. An ecological metaphor serves us better than a market one: Ideas flow through an online stream with few gatekeepers, where everyone dumps their waste. Adding fresh water to a cesspool does not purify it. The work here is not governmental censorship but private stewardship—editorial design and curatorial responsibility. Don’t grant free and unfettered access to long-standing garbage-dumpers without meaningful challenge and correction. The problem compounds when the young, with little ability to distinguish vetted knowledge from confident fabulism, meet “the other side” for the first time because a host has imported that viewpoint simply to gain more reach. If you’re going to expose your audience to that guest, the framing, the record, and the counters must travel with them. Otherwise you’re not informing; you’re onboarding.

This is not pedantry. It is the substance of liberal responsibility. Politics is more than the absence of bullets; it is the quality of speech that fills the space bullets might otherwise occupy. Ideas may not pull a trigger, but they draw the lines of what type of violence becomes thinkable. The twentieth century’s worst episodes did not begin with gunfire. They began with named categories—“parasites,” “vermin,” “degenerates,” “enemies of the people”—ways of talking that prepared the ground for ways of acting. And in our present, that erosion of judgment has crossed into action: attacks on Republican and Democratic officials (the 2017 Steve Scalise shooting; the 2025 murders of Minnesota Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband), attempts against a conservative justice (the 2022 Kavanaugh plot) and a Democratic governor (the Whitmer kidnapping conspiracy), and, perhaps, the attempts on Donald Trump’s life, or at least the second one, motivated in part by the perpetrator’s views on Ukraine and Russia. On the civilian side, we’ve seen mass killings animated by far-right conspiracy theories, from Pittsburgh’s synagogue massacre to El Paso’s anti-Latino slaughter—culminating, most recently, in Kirk’s murder. The best moments in liberal modernity, by contrast, have tried to reset the moral grammar: The Reconstruction Amendments, Brown v. Board, and the Civil Rights Act recast public life around equal protection, dignity before hierarchy. To say “we argue here, we do not shoot” is a minimum. The question is what is being argued for, and what a platform helps along. Politics at its best turns enemies into adversaries under rules and accepts that conflicts over fundamental values endure, which is why the guardrails matter. The goal isn’t to anesthetize disagreement; it is to inoculate public life against dehumanizing hierarchies smuggled in as common sense.